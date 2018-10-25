Shopkeeper, 70, denies defiling standard eight girl

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 14:49, Updated October 25th 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

Leonard Opaga at the Kakamega law court on October 25, 2018. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

A shopkeeper has been charged with repeatedly defiling a girl aged 15 and luring her with money to keep quiet.

Leonard Opaga, 70, allegedly defiled the Standard Eight girl between July 2017 and October 18, 2018.

He is said to have committed the offence at Eshilakwe village, Navakholo Sub-county.

Opaga is accused of luring the girl and paying her between Sh20 and Sh150 to keep the matter a secret.

On October 18, the girl was sent to the river. On her way back, she passed by Opaga’s shop and went in, where he defiled her on a sack of maize.

Half an hour later he released the girl and handed her Sh150.

Her mother questioned her when she spotted the girl leaving the man’s shop.

She tried to lie, but upon further probing, the girl admitted that she had been having sex with Opaga since last year.

Opaga allegedly offered to pay the family so the matter could be swept under the carpet. But the girl’s mother insisted the matter must be taken to court.

Opaga looked remorseful in court, where he denied the charges before Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit.

Through Lawyer Mildred Akinyi, he pleaded for lenient bond, saying he is diabetic and has high blood pressure.

“I pray that the accused person be admitted to reasonable bond terms owing to his ill health. He is elderly and not a flight risk,” Akinyi said.

Opaga was granted Sh300,000 bond.

The matter will be mentioned on November 7 and heard on January 30, 2019.