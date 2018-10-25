Student to answer to murder charges in three days

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 14:36, Updated October 25th 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

A student at Lugusi secondary school in Malava was arraigned in Kakamega Court on Thursday after he stabbed a friend to death. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

The court has directed a student linked to murder of fellow classmate to take plea on Monday, October 29 after the police said they have concluded their investigations.

Kakamega Deputy Registrar (DR) Josephine Maragia ordered the miscellaneous file opened at a magistrate court closed and the suspect to take plea at the High Court in three days.

According to documents tendered in court, the police established that the deceased, Austin Dissi had sold a flash disk to the suspect at Sh1,000 but had only paid Sh400.

The suspect however realised that the device was not operational and raised a complainant with the seller who was non-committal to carry any blame.

On October 17, few minutes to 8am, the two who were from Form Two students at Lugusi Secondary School were ensued in a heated argument which attracted the class teacher who summoned them to the staff room.

While at the staff room, the class teacher noted that the matter needed the intervention of the Deputy Principal and that is when he walked out leaving the two kneeling.

The suspect who is said to have been armed with a knife stabbed the deceased on the neck.

Dissi was confirmed dead on arrival at Malava Sub-county Hospital.

According to pathological tests conducted by Kakamega Chief Pathologist Dixon Mchana, the deceased died as a result of internal bleeding secondary to stab wound following assault.

The mother to the deceased who was in court had to be assisted to walk after she developed complications following the death of his only child.

The suspect who has been remanded at Kabras Police Station will now be detained at Kakamega Juvenile Remand Home awaiting his arraignment at the High Court.

“The suspect shall be represented by a pro bono lawyer who shall be paid by the state. In the meantime, he shall remain in juvenile custody until he shall be granted bond terms by the trial court,” said the DR.

Lawyer Suzy Rauto will represent the suspect in the litigation.