10-month- old baby strangled, body dumped in Government compound

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 14:23, Updated October 25th 2018 at 14:30 GMT +3

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a 10-month-old baby was found dumped in the Meteorological Department compound in Dagorreti area, Nairobi.

The boy seems to have been strangled and hit by an object on the head.

Police say they were called and informed of the incident long after it had happened an investigations are ongoing.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri said the remains were taken to the mortuary.

The compound has residential houses and one main gate that is used by the tenants and visitors. Police intend to question guards who were present when the body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Those who saw the body said indications were that the boy was dumped there hours earlier.

“We will talk to the guards and tenants who live there as part of the probe into the incident. We don’t know the motive,” said Muchiri.

 

