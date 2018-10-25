Kipkelion-Butere railway section has missing parts, manager says

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 12:39, Updated October 25th 2018 at 12:55 GMT +3

The management of Kenya Railway in Western Kenya has raised an alarm over increased cases of vandalism following arrests made on October 25, 2018. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The management of Kenya Railway in Western Kenya has raised an alarm over increased cases of vandalism.

ALSO READ: More cargo transported by road than rail, says KPA

The line, which stretches from Kipkelion in the Rift Valley to Butere in Western, has missing parts.

The line passes through the Nyando Sugarbelt, through Kisumu, Siaya and to Butere.

The line has been dormant for more than 10 years after the Kenya Railways suspended services to Kisumu. It turned attention to the standard gauge railway line, which is yet to reach Kisumu.

On Monday, suspects were arrested when a lorry was nabbed ferrying metal parts believed to be from the railway.

Kenya Railways Western Kenya regional manager Patrick Nzomo said the institution’s security team was working on a tip-off.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

By Thursday, the lorry was being held at the Railways Police Station.

Nzomo said the owner will be charged in court.

The suspected Keya Railways employees were offloading the material which included clips, bolts, nuts and slippers.

ALSO READ: State set to pay Sh10b for SGR land in Ngong

“We are still trying to ascertain the exact content of the lorry,” the regional manager said.

The arrests come barely a month after another trader was arrested ferrying tens of rail clippers in a tuk tuk at Masogo in Muhoroni Sub-county.

Kisumu County police commander Job Boronjo, however, said his officers were not involved in the operation.

“If the matter is being handled by the Kenya Railway people, it is in the right hands. They have their commanders but we will be ready to help where necessary,” he said.

Nzomo added that the last year has seen massive destruction of the railway line, with areas approaching the Nyando Sugar Belt being the most affected.

ALSO READ: Transport firm resorts to job cuts as SGR takes over work