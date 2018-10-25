Away from the glamour, Jacque Maribe, Joseph Irungu to remain in custody till Oct. 30

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 09:44, Updated October 25th 2018 at 10:39 GMT +3

Out of the many challenges one has to face, murder charges are among the most draining.

It is even worse if you are accused alongside your fiance.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu were a household name following their much-publicised engagement.

However, they have been in the headlines for nothing as glamorous.

The two are the main suspects in Monica Kimani's murder case.

In such moments, one needs all the support they can get.

Nobody understands that more than TV Journalist Jacque Maribe's parents, who have been lauded for standing by their daughter.

Their moments have been captured and widely shared on social media.

Before the murder case came to the fore, Kenyans on social media loved Jowie, perhaps for his sleek appearance.

While he may have looked haggered and in pain owing to his injured right arm, on his last appearance at the Milimani law court on October 24, 2018, he looked anything but exhausted.

...who says standing in the dock for murder charges should dampen your mood?

...take it all in stride, stick your tongue out if you must. When all is said and done, look at your would-be wife, and her friend, share gum if allowed. Wait, are they allowed?

...in good times and bad times, goes the vow.

It is great to keep a positive attitude, but the job has to get done. The Director of Public Prosecutions amended the charge sheet and charged afresh journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu.

No more tongue sticking out. No more gum sharing.

The State said Maribe is a media personality associated with prominent persons and is likely to intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki said although Maribe said she is a single mother, she has a family that could raise her child.

The suits and dresses may look great, but when it's time to go, all roads lead to Lang'ata Women's Prison...

...and Industrial Area Remand Prison, until October 30, when Justice James Wakiaga delivers a ruling on the bail application.

