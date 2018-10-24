Water bowser veers of the road killing four on the spot

Four people were killed by a water bowser near St Mary's Amukura Girls in Teso South, Busia County today in the morning.
Among those who were killed were an Administration Police Officer who was on a motorbike, his rider, the driver of the lorry and his turn boy.
According to Busia County Police Commander Wambua Katithi, the lorry lost control after developing some mechanical problem making hard it for the driver to control it.
It then veered of the road and killed the four on the spot.
More follows…
