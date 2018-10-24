survey
Water boozer veers of the road killing four on the spot

By Ignatius Odongo | Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 13:50, Updated October 24th 2018 at 13:57 GMT +3

Members of public mill around the wreckage of the Water Boozer that killed four people among them an Administration Police officer near St Mary’s Amukura Girls in Teso South constituency on October 24, 2018 after veering of the road. [Photo: Ignatius Odanga/Standard]

Four people were killed by a water boozer near St Mary's Amukura Girls in Teso South, Busia County today in the morning.

Among those who were killed were an Administration Police Officer who was on a motorbike, his rider, the driver of the lorry and his turn boy.

According to Busia County Police Commander Wambua Katithi, the lorry lost control after developing some mechanical problem making hard it for the driver to control it.

It then veered of the road and killed the four on the spot.

More follows…

