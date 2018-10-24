Governor Okoth Obado freed on Sh5m cash bail

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 10:09, Updated October 24th 2018 at 11:41 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is out on Sh5 million cash bail. The county chief is also expected to pay two sureties of a similar amount.

High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit, however, ordered Obado to submit his travel documents to court.

Justice Lesiit’s directive clamps Governor Obado on condition that he will not be able to travel outside the country, to discharge his duties as county boss.

Court has also restrained him from going anywhere near the murder scene at the border of Migori and Homa Bay counties.

“The accused shall not go anywhere within 20km of Homa Bay-Migori boundary and the court has the liberty to cancel your bail at any time,” Justice Lessit ruled.

His co-accused Michael Oyamo (personal assistant) and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero will remain in custody after being denied bail.

Judge Lesiit ruled that the release of Oyamo and Obiero would cause fear and anxiety among members of the public. She also cited security concerns as part of the reasons why the two will remain at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is seen alighting from a prison bus at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi. He has been freed on a Sh5m cash bail.

The judge had declined Obado’s first application for bail on September 27 citing uncertainty of the safety of witnesses in the murder trial.

In his second application, Obado pleaded through lawyers Nicholas Ombija, Cliff Ombeta and Rodgers Sagana for the judge to reconsider her earlier decision.

The lawyers were optimistic that their client will be granted bail this time around.

In a show of solidarity, Obado’s supporters and some of the Migori County employees travelled to Nairobi on Tuesday night with the hope that the county chief will be released.

Governor Obado has been in custody at the Industrial Area Remand Prison since his arrest on September 21 in connection with the murder of pregnant Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Obado alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero are facing two murder charges. They are also accused of killing Sharon Otieno’s unborn child.

Ms Otieno was seven months pregnant at the time she was abducted and killed. Her body was found in a thicket in Oyugis.

Obado has since denied charges of murdering Sharon on September 3 at Owade in Rachuonyo Sub-County of Homa Bay County.

The slain university student was buried on Friday, October 19.

