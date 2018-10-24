Agency wants to cripple me financially, claims Kidero

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Evans Kidero during a past court session. EACC has obtained a warrant to search his premises over allegations he acquired Sh9 billion wealth illegally. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has launched a fresh onslaught against Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, claiming it is out to cripple him financially.

In an urgent suit, Dr Kidero argued that the commission had been illegally entering his premises, threatening tenants and harassing security guards on false claims that they were investigating how he acquired the properties.

Through Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda, Kidero claimed the EACC's conduct amounted to economic sabotage.

“Their action has caused distress, havoc and panic among his tenants and patrons of his properties, who are now likely to vacate the premises for fear of being harassed. It amounts to economic sabotage and is intended to cripple him financially,” said Prof Ojienda.

Kidero is battling a search warrant the EACC obtained to investigate his premises on suspicion he illegally acquired wealth worth Sh9 billion.

But Kidero accused the commission of lying by overvaluing and listing property he did not own. He swore that his properties were only worth Sh647 million.

Ojienda said despite EACC being aware of the case, they started harassing Kidero’s tenants and searching some of his properties.

The EACC, Ojienda said, wrote to the Ministry of Lands demanding they be given title deeds of 13 parcels belonging to Kidero.

“The commission even forcefully entered Dr Kidero’s properties at Nyari, harassed and intimidated the tenants and proceeded to search the premises to defeat the cause of justice,” he said.

Ojienda argued that unless the court stops the commission, they would proceed to seize some of Kidero’s property even before the dispute is determined.

In some instances, he claimed, EACC wrote to Kidero’s tenants warning them that they were investigating him for corruption and at one point detained a guard in one of the premises.