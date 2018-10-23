survey
Case over murder of magistrate’s daughter fails to take place

By Dickson Mwiti | Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 09:16, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Kemei (In pink scarf) during her daughter Maribel Kapolon's requiem mass held at St. Joseph Cathedral church in Meru on September 20, 2018. [Photo: Olivia Murithi, Standard]

A case in which two people have been accused of killing the daughter of a magistrate failed to start yesterday after the file went missing. Mr Benson Kimathi, a former prison warder at Kangeta Prison and Mr Francis Otudo, have been accused of killing Maribel Kapolon, the daughter of Githongo Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Carol Kemei.

 Kapolon was kidnapped on September 6 and her body found dumped in Gitoro Forest, Imenti North, 11 days later. The case was initially filed in Meru before it was transferred to Chuka. 

Justice Robert Limo, who was to hear the case, said he had not seen the file. It later emerged the file was brought to Chuka on Monday but the High Court in Meru was yet to write to Meru GK Prison to have the suspects taken to the High Court in Chuka. The kidnappers had demanded Sh500,000.

