Two expected in court court over Fort Ternan bus crash

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 10:50, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3

Bernard Ishindu Shitiabayi (center) The owner of the ill-fated Fort -Tenan bus with Cleophas Shimanyula (right) the director of Western cross Express Sacco at Molo law courts on October 11,2018 , when they appeared before chief Magistrate Samuel Wahome over the Fort Tenan tragic accident which claimed 56 people. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Two suspects linked to the Fort-Ternan bus crash that claimed lives of 58 people will be arraigned in court today.

The owner of the bus, Bernard Ishihindu, and Cleophas Shimanyula who is the Director of Western Cross Express Company Limited , the Sacco under which the bus operated, are being held at Londiani Police Station.

Molo Chief Magistrate Samuel Wahome on October 12, 2018 allowed the detention of the two to allow police to conclude investigations.

Wahome in his ruling said the court will give further directions when the two appear in court.

"The application by the investigating officer to hold the suspects for seven days to conclude investigations is merited and hereby allowed, suspects shall remain in custody at Londiani Police station, they shall be produced in court on October 22, 2018 for further orders," ruled the court.

Ishihindu and Shimanyula are however expected to take plea.

Earlier the investigating officer in the case Chief Inspector Festus Ondieki had hinted to the court that he is investigating a case of causing death by dangerous driving. He also stated the two were being investigated for failing to keep records of the crew.

Considering the magnitude of the case he said he could not complete investigation and sought extension of time. He also said he wanted time to contact relatives of the deceased and National Transport and Safety Authority for details concerning the vehicle.

The officer had pleaded with the court to have the suspects in custody adding that if released they may interfere with the ongoing investigations. He said they were pursuing NTSA to get the details of the bus.

The bus was heading to Kakamega from Nairobi when the accident occurred on October 10 at around 5:30AM.

It allegedly had 71 people were on board the ill-fated bus from Nairobi.