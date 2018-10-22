KDF at war in Somalia while land is stolen at home

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 08:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

Squatters at Kap'Douglas Farm in Maili Tisa in Uasin Gishu County during a meeting on the land tussle between squatters and the Department of Defence in 2016. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Defence Forces are battling to reclaim more than 40,000 acres that they say have been grabbed in several parts of the country.

ALSO READ: KDF jets targeting Al-Shabaab bomb Somali town, media reports say

The Ministry of Defence has petitioned the National Land Commission (NLC) to come to its rescue and help it repossess the land in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and Laikipia counties.

The land includes 11.8 hectares (about 29 acres) in Karen, Nairobi and 2.51 acres in Kabete barracks off Waiyaki Way in Westlands, Nairobi.

Others include 14,000 hectares (about 35,000 acres) at Archers Post, Samburu County, 1,579 hectares (about 3,900 acres) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, and another 29.85 acres belonging to the Nanyuki Airbase, Laikipia.

“Following the previous request to have illegally allocated military lands cancelled due to security implications, a public notice requiring interested parties to appear before the commission for hearing, we hereby forward the ministry’s documents for your necessary action,” Defence PS Saitoti Torome wrote to NLC on September 27, 2018.

Yesterday acting NLC Chairperson Abigael Mbagaya said the ministry had lost large parcels of land. She said the commission had moved to secure the lands in question.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

For instance, NLC had stopped the ongoing surveying for the purpose of subdivision of the military’s 29.85 acres in Nanyuki while those occupying the 35,000 acres meant for soldiers’ training in Samburu had agreed to surrender it.

Original allocation

“In the case of Archers Post, the owner of Larisoro Ranch, which has been in occupation, has accepted there was an overlap from his land to the military one and has since agreed to allow NLC to correct the maps to accord the military access to this entire land,” Ms Mbagaya added.

ALSO READ: County and State team up to recover grabbed public land

She told people with ownership documents on the disputed lands to present them to NLC. “We are carrying out inquiries on the same and we have asked those with titles on military land to surrender them within the amnesty period. Failing this, we shall refer the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action,” Mbagaya added.

The beneficiaries have been asked to present original plot allocation documents to the commission during the public hearings slated for October 31 and submit five copies to the commission before the hearing date.

The documents required include letter of offer/allotment, receipts of payment for allocation, part development plans, deed plans, title deeds, leases and any other relevant documents of ownership.

The Kabete plot is claimed by Gituamba Enterprises Limited, which is associated with a former land commissioner and his brother. It has been subdivided into 13 plots.

The 29 acres in Karen is located close to the official residence of the Deputy President, off Karen Road. The land is claimed by both the military and individuals who have built houses. Some have accuse the military of extending its fence to their plots.

Training School

In Eldoret, the land in question, formerly known as Ngano farm, was acquired compulsorily in 1979 for the Recruit Training School and Kenya Ordinance Factory in Maili Tisa-Kitale Road, Soi constituency.

ALSO READ: Ruto used Weston title to borrow Sh1.3 billion

Between 2003 and 2006, the then PS for Lands, Erastus Mwongera, approved annexation of some of the land to settle squatters.

The subdivision was later cancelled due to irregularities. Now three groups are fighting to claim the land from military.