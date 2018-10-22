KCSE begins today as Government puts in tough exam measures

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

Form Four Starehe School students write the KCSE Physics practical exam on 29 November 2017. [DavidGichuru, Standard]

Form Four students will begin their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education practical examinations today.

The 664,586 candidates will this morning begin oral and practical exams in French (oral and Braille), German and Arabic.

Other exams scheduled for this week are Kenya Sign Language (practical signing skills), music (practical) and home science (food and nutrition).

Candidates will begin written exams in a fortnight while their 1.6 million Standard Eight counterparts start theirs on November 1.

The Government has put in place a multi-agency team of officials from the Education, ICT and Interior ministries, Teachers Service Commission and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to prevent cheating.

The State has promised to deliver credible exams. President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned of dire consequences if anyone tries to leak the exams.

Early childhood

Uhuru, who was speaking last week when he launched inaugural international conference on early childhood development, said the Government would take strong measures against any attempts to steal or leak the tests.

“My administration has taken bold measures to make examinations credible and I commend those who work hard and long hours to achieve this. I condemn those who insist on corrupting our exam system and we will go for them,” said the President.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed last week launched the 20-person special team in Nairobi that includes officers from the National Intelligence Service to help root out exam cheating.

She said the examination administration measures put in place over the past two years must be sustained, adding that 70,000 security personnel from the National Police Service would be deployed to man the exams.

She said Government had put in place a formidable system that could not be breached.

She said Knec was given more funds to buy 40 more containers, bringing the total number of such examination materials housing units to more than 400.

Examination materials

“This is to ensure school head teachers travel a shorter distance to pick up examination materials. The provincial administration will be in charge of the examination containers and provision of security,” Amina said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the multi-agency team would deliver credible exams.

“We are all going to be on duty this exam period. There will be no leave for all of us involved and we will make sure that we protect the integrity of the exams,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Some 323,113 girls and 340,707 boys are sitting this year's exams.