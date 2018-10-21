Gema to Governor Sonko: Appoint a deputy or else…

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 16:06, Updated October 21st 2018 at 16:19 GMT +3

A section of Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (Gema) in Nairobi County have threatened to push for dissolution of the city county government unless Governor Mike Sonko (pictured) appoints his new deputy.

ALSO READ: Why roads projects have stalled in Nairobi

Sonko’s deputy Polygarp Igathe resigned on January this year leaving his position vacant and has not been replaced since he left office.

Although Sonko later fronted self-declared National Resistance Movement leader Miguna Miguna to be vetted by the county assembly, the candidate was rejected by the ward representatives.

The Gema leaders from Westlands branch in Nairobi said they were offended by how Sonko was governing the county and demanded him to initiate the process of replacing Igathe.

Led by their chairperson Samuel Mureithi, the leaders accused Sonko of ‘taking Nairobi residents in cycles’ and leaving the city in suspense.

“Nairobi County is the leading in generating the highest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the country yet its leadership is incomplete,” claimed Mureithi.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

They said if Sonko does not recommend one of the women he had hinted in the past to serve as the deputy, then Gema will have no choice but to seek the intervention of the national government to dissolve the city county.

“We shall be forced to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and incorporate the county government into the national government as championed by some leaders,” threatened Mureithi.

Recently, Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot proposed a bill to scrub off Nairobi so that it can be managed by the national government.

ALSO READ: Is Kenya sliding into scary market controlled economy?

The Gema leaders took issue with Sonko has been dismissing some of the workers serving in his government saying the approach was ill-informed.

Among those that have been dismissed by Sonko include County secretary Peter Kariuki, County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka and Health Chief Officer Mahat Jimale.

“The governor does not consult but instead harasses those working under him. Officers are hired to work and not to be paid through harassment,” said Mureithi.

The officials were speaking to the media at a hotel in Nairobi after a closed door meeting.