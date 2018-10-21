Ruto hand in leaders’ feud over Ford Kenya, ANC merger plans

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 10:38, Updated October 21st 2018 at 10:42 GMT +3

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa address a press conference on the sugar scandal in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula bid to merge their parties has aborted.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula appear to be pulling in different directions over the issue, a clear indication that the plans might have run into headwinds.

This was evident when the two leaders met at the requiem mass for 34 victims of the Fort Ternan bus crash at Amalemba Primary School in Kakamega town last Wednesday.

Mudavadi, who was at first excited about the merger plans did not mince his words.

He told Wetang’ula on his face that it would be ridiculous for Ford-Kenya and other politicians from Western to expect him (Mudavadi) to fold ANC so that they can rally behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“It would be funny for us to do that so that we can support Ruto who is a competitor. We cannot afford to take that route,” the visibly agitated ANC party leader said.

Mudavadi made the pronouncements following the senator’s decision to accompany Mr Ruto during the ltour of Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties last Friday.

Wetang’ula accompanied Ruto during the commissioning of the Sh500 million Terem-Chwele-Nalondo water project in Mount Elgon before presiding over a funds drive at Butonga Secondary School in Sirisia constituency.

They later went to Matungu constituency in Kakamega County for a funds drive in aid of women engaging in small businesses and in Kaimosi, Vihiga county.

“It is good Wetang’ula has indicated that the merger is on course. He should be reminded that DP Ruto is a competitor, we cannot organise ourselves to back him, what type of science is this?” posed Mudavadi.

The Ford Kenya leader has disputed claims that he could shelve his presidential ambitions in support of Ruto.

Wetang’ula has maintained that since he supported ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2013 and 2017 and Rift Valley has had a share of the country’s leadership, he will be taking a stab at the presidency in 2022.

“We cannot be supporting other regions for president as if Western has a shortage of capable leaders who can lead this country,” he said.

Not to waste time

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale threw the spanner in the works by calling on Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to give directions arguing that a committee constituted to work on the merger plans had completed its work and handed them a report.

Dr Khalwale, who is also Ford-Kenya party deputy leader was picked to lead the team jointly by ANC Secretary General Barack Muluka.

The former senator said he had united the two leaders and he expected them to make the merger plans a reality before forming alliances with other communities.

His sentiments were echoed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who told the two leaders not to waste more time in folding their parties.

“You have talked about the merger for over one year now and we are not seeing tangible results, we shall give you the benefit of doubt hoping by December the merger will be in place so that we have a clear political direction,” Mr Oparanya said.

He declared that he was prepared to ditch ODM to join the party that would be formed after the ANC-Ford Kenya merger. It is at that point that Wetang’ula assured Oparanya that the merger will indeed come to pass.

But Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala wondered why Khalwale was busy asking locals to support Ruto while at the same time asking Mudavadi to fold ANC.

“My predecessor must be sincere and support efforts to unite our people instead of campaigning for Ruto since that vehicle will not lead him anywhere,” he said.

He challenged his predecessor to explain the source of money he has been dishing out, especially at funds drives in Kakamega.

“You should not collect money from people and promise to deliver Western votes to them, that will not work,” he said.

Malala said Western was in safe hands of Mudavadi, Oparanya and Wetang’ula.

Political analyst Martin Andati opined that some politicians could be working under instruction to stifle Mudavadi’s chances of vying in 2022.

“It is true Ruto has made inroads in Western and won the support of several leaders, most of whom sing his praises at every public function but Mudavadi could still change the tide if he comes out strongly to challenge the DP,” Andati said.