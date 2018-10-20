Leaders firm commitment in war against terrorism

| Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 18:29, Updated October 20th 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3

Mandera County Governor Ali Roba addressing the public during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Moi Stadium in Mandera on Saturday 20/10/18. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Mandera Governor Ali Roba on Saturday led a host of the county’s top leaders in affirming their resolve in fighting terrorism.

Speaking at Moi Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Roba said the region had suffered hugely in the hands of the Somalia-based terrorgroup, Al Shabaab and it was time to unite in crashing the terrorists.

He said religious, community and political leaders have closed ranks in the fight so as to allow the county achieve its development projects that have been stalled by increased attacks.

Roba, MPs Major Bashir (Mandera North) and Adan Haji (Mandera South) expressed their opposition to the renewed calls for a referendum, stating that their priority as a community was to address insecurity in the region.

The leaders made the remarks a day to a two-day forum to rally the community in joining the fight against terrorism.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet are expected in Mandera on Monday in a conference on “deradicalisation, prevention and countering violent extremism”

“From the outset let me announce that religious leaders, community leaders and elected leaders from Mandera County have agreed to hold a two-day conference next week as we mobilize a community-led efforts on the fight,” said Roba.

“We must maximize our efforts to counter violent extremism, radicalization and recruitment of young people in Mandera, and the entire Kenyan Nation,” he added.

The county boss announced his government had appointed a chief officer to spearhead the rallying of the locals in uniting against the fight.

Today, the governor will lead the region’s leadership in a peace meeting in Rhamu, where he will launch 757 Houses under cohesion and integration. The place has been an epicenter of terror attacks.

Roba said the region was not only suffering as a result of targeted terror attacks on the people but has also fallen for the trap set by the terrorcells of setting locals against non-locals.

“While the Alshabab are targeting only locals in Somalia they have changed tact to pit Kenyans against each other by targeting only non-locals within our borders and in so doing managed to win the hearts of the National security managers into falling for the real intent of Alshabab which is that of making the locals economically alienated through economic sabotage and total sanctions,” he said.

He said by killing non-local teachers, the terrorists had managed to cripple learning in the region.

“By killing our non-local health workers, they have managed the cripple health service provision in our county. By killing non- local Quarry workers, they have successfully managed to bring down the entire construction industry which is the only major economic opportunity employing directly and indirectly thousands of Mandera residents,” said the governor.

He said even the national government had fallen to the group’s trap by closing quarry operation in the county, resulting into major economic meltdown.

He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the closure so as to allow locals resume their operations, which is a massive source of the county’s economic growth.

“The closure of the quarry activities has led to massive unemployment of the population who depended directly and indirectly on quarry activities and because of closure of the quarry activities hardware shops have closed in Mandera, lorry operators have packed their vehicles, drivers of lorries and matatus have been all fired due to lack of activities, the circular flow of income has been completely stopped,” he added.

