DP Ruto tells off his critics over 2022

DP Ruto addresses residents of Keroka in Kisii yesterday. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has asked his political opponents to show what they have done for Kenyans instead of fighting him.

Speaking during a fundraiser for completion of Saint Andrews Kagwa Suneka Parish Church in Kisii County yesterday, he said Kenyans are smart enough and cannot be fooled.

The DP said he will not be tired of touring various parts of the country to launch development projects and raise funds to uplift lives of Kenyans.

“Kenyans are wise, they know leaders who are development conscious and those interested in empty rhetoric,” said Ruto.

He said the government has set aside Sh1.2 billion for electrification targeting 25,000 people in Kisii in the next two years to ensure more homes are connected to the national grid.

Ruto said Sh6 billion has been set aside for completion of Bonyunyu dam, which will serve residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties, ending perennial water shortage in the area. The DP said the Sh2 billion cancer treatment unit in Kisii purposed to serve residents of Nyanza and Western will commence early in 2019.

“We have also set aside funds to ensure Nyanturago-Daraja Mbili Road is made dual and for construction of Nyamataro- Daraja Moja, Omoringamu-Nyamasege-Ogembo and Nyangusu-Nyamache roads,” he said.

Deputy Kisii Governor Joash Maangi said the 2010 Constitution introduced the presidential and devolution systems of government that have ensured power is brought close to Kenyans.

He said proponents for referendum should tell Kenyans how the two systems have failed.

