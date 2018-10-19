Heavy rains, hailstones force Ruto to land in different venue

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 19:14, Updated October 19th 2018 at 19:24 GMT +3

Bongota School playground where DP Ruto was to land initially. [Photo: Courtesy]

Hailstones have hampered Deputy President William Ruto's function in Kisii with his chopper forced to land elsewhere.

Ruto was to land at Bongota School playground but due to bad weather his chopper landed at Nyakoba Primary before he proceeded to Amabuko Secondary for a funds drive in aid of a nearby Catholic Church.

The two venues are almost 20 kilometres away.

After almost seven hours wait, the leaders and several Government officials were forced to retreat to their vehicles.

The Deputy President was scheduled to Commission the tarmacking of Sosera-Kiomiti road in Nyaribari Masaba.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and host of Kisii and Nyamira MPs had arrived at Bogonta Secondary School playground ground to welcome the Deputy President.

MPs Prof Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira County) and area MP Ezekiel Machogu had to feed on some groundnuts and drink some water after a long wait for their chief guest.

On Thursday, Ruto presided over another finds drive in Suneka, Kisii.

Today, he was also set to lay a foundation stone for the construction of Gucha Medical Training College in Ogembo and lead in fund raising for Nyamonyo Secondary.

