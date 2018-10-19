Three perish in road accident

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 18:48, Updated October 19th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

Three people died after a lorry they were travelling lost control and landed into a ditch along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The three who included the driver died on the spot during the Friday afternoon accident near the notorious Karai black-spot in Naivasha.

The lorry lost control while going downhill from Nairobi to Nakuru before clashing into the side of the road 8kms from Naivasha town.

The accident occurred a kilometer away where over 50 people perished two years ago in an accident that involved 15 vehicles.

In the latest incident, the driver according to a witness James Kabono was hooting and flashing the lights as the lorry drove down hill.

Kabono who is also the chairman Naivasha road safety association said that they suspected brakes failure from the lorry that was in very high speed.

“The driver ended up crushing into the ditch as he evaded ramming head on into an incoming matatu and in the process the three occupants died on the spot,” he said.

Naivasha Traffic Base commander Joachim Kangangi confirmed the incident adding that the accident was self-involving.

He said that they suspected mechanical failure for the accident which adversely affected the flow of traffic.

“The bodies have been taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary and the process of towing the lorry to the police station is going on,” he said.

Last night, another trailer rammed into the rear of a lorry along the same road killing the driver on the spot.