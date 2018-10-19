Former Moi Nyanza point man to be buried today

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 09:14, Updated October 19th 2018 at 09:18 GMT +3

Former President Daniel Moi’s poin man in South Nyanza Elisha Akech Chieng (pictured) will be laid to rest today.

South Nyanza residents thronged Homa Bay Town yesterday to view his body.

A multitude of area residents and political leaders took 45 minutes at Jamawego Ground in Homa Bay town to view Chieng’s body.

Kech died last month at in Nairobi West Hospital last month at the age of 79 years.

His body was flown yesterday from Monte Zuma Monalisa Funeral Home to Kisumu Airport.

It was later transported to his Langi Village home in Ndhiwa Sub County via Homa Bay Town.

The late Chieng’ will be buried today in which ODM leader Raila Odinga and other high profiled politicians are expected to attend.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino called for peace during the burial.

“We are appealing to our MCAs to keep away their wrangles which may jeopardize peace during the burial,” Owino said.

The late Chieng’ is remembered as charismatic political leader during the era of former President Moi.

During that time, it was obvious that anybody from South region (currently Migori and Homa Bay Counties) who wanted to meet the former President had to pass through him.