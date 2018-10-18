Court freezes Chinese firm's accounts over Sh2 billion tax dispute

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 20:45, Updated October 18th 2018 at 20:50 GMT +3

Mr. Ye Wei, the Director of Housemart Company Limited, at a Milimani Court on 11th October, 2018 where he was charged with three counts of tax evasion. He denied the charges and was released on a Ksh2 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Ksh1 million. The case will be heard on 21st November, 2018.

A Chinese company suspected to be involved in money laundering and tax evasion amounting to over Sh2 billion is in trouble after the High Court froze its accounts.

Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi issued the orders freezing the accounts of Housemart Company Ltd following an application by the Kenya Revenue Authority claiming that the Chinese firm have evaded tax through under declaration of Value Added Tax of its products since 2010.

“An order is issued preserving funds and prohibiting the release, transfer, payment or other dealings involving the money held by the company at Barclays Bank of Kenya, Standard Chartered Bank, nic Bank and Bank of Africa pending determination of the suit,” ruled Ong’udi.

KRA, through lawyer Sylvester Okello argued that they have reason to believe the Chinese company is engaged in tax evasion and money laundering through creation of “briefcase companies” who have no physical presence in Kenya and used to siphon millions of shillings from the country.

Mr Okello told the court that preliminary findings of investigations done by KRA revealed that the company has evaded taxes amounting to sh2,243,781,488 between 2015 to 2017.

“Majority shareholders and beneficial owners are foreigners and corporations with foreign addresses which are suspected to be tax havens therefore making it difficult to repatriate the funds once they exit Kenyan borders,” said Okello.

According to an affidavit filed by KRA forensic investigator Cyrell Wagunda, they received information in January that six companies were registered and used to open bank accounts in which proceeds from sales by Housemart Ltd were being channelled.

The companies include Colila Ltd, Akubi Ltd, Nkemm Ltd, Obest Ltd, Sunda Industrial Company Ltd and Wise Databank Ltd.

He swore that he discovered tax fraud and money laundering through diversion of sales and using fictitious forms to claim VAT refunds.

“We discovered they were using their employees or security groups contracted to transport cash totalling sh4 billion. Once the funds are transferred to the six companies’ accounts, they then wire it to another company based in China without declaring their tax,” swore Wagunda.

In one instance, the KRA official stated that a total of Sh515 million was deposited to Colila Ltd, Akubi Limited received Sh241 million, and Wise Databank Limited received Sh3.5 billion between 2015 and 2017.

He submitted that when they invited directors of the company, they could not explain how they declared their tax returns and that there are possibilities of them fleeing the country without remitting the tax owed.

This comes just days after the company’s managing director Ye Wei was charged in court with tax evasion amounting to over Sh800 million and additional count of failing to declare sales amounting to more than Sh3 billion.

Mr Wei was charged on Thursday last week before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi. He denied the charges and was released on a Sh1 million cash bail with the case scheduled for hearing on November 21.

The Chinese company’s offices are located on Mombasa road and are involved in importation of various items including construction materials and household commodities.

