Senators to quiz Governor Kuti for 'handing over' Health docket to private firm

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 17:45, Updated October 18th 2018 at 18:22 GMT +3

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo(L) leave after presenting a petition by the residents of her county regarding the agreement between the County Government of Isiolo and Living Goods Limited for provision of Community Health Services in Isiolo before the Senate Health Committee Chaired by Michael Mbito(R) and Vice Abdullahi Ali at Parliament on Thursday 18/10/18. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Senators have resolved to summon Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti to explain how his government reached an agreement with a foreign owned company to manage healthcare in the county.

The governor will be questioned by the Senate Health Committee, on a Sh443 million deal entered by the County Government with Living Goods organization for provision of community health services in the region.

A section of county residents, through area Senator Fatuma Dullo have presented a petition to the house opposing the agreement which will see the firm also take charge of three sub-county hospitals for a period of four years.

The committee’s chairperson Michael Mbito(Trans-Nzoia) said they will seek to establish from the county chief what informed the decision to enter into the agreement with the organization.

Directors of Living Goods Limited and both County Executives in-charge of Finance and Health, and will also be invited to shed light on the pact that has generated controversy.

“We will invite Governor Kuti before this committee to explain the details of the agreement. As a house team we shall leave no stone un-turned as we seek to find out what truly transpired,” said Dr Mbito.

Earlier Senator Dullo on behalf of the petitioners told her colleagues that the county administration flouted the law when it negotiated the deal, noting that there was no public participation.

She explained that the county ought to have also consulted the Ministry of Health before putting ink to paper, considering that the national government is mandated with policy development in the docket.

“The agreement was negotiated without the requisite public participation as envisaged by the constitution. Being an essential public service, the county government should have consulted stakeholders including the general public,” said Ms Dullo.

The senator, who is also the house Deputy Majority Leader argued that by entering the deal, the county administration had illegally delegated its constitutional responsibility of delivering healthcare services to a private entity.

Committee members Ali Ibrahim (Wajir), Petronila Were (nominated) and Iman Dekow(nominated) said there was more than meets the eye in the agreement, warning that public funds may get lost if the process is not stopped.

“There is something fishy in the whole exercise and we need to move with speed as a committee to safeguard public funds,” said Dr Ali.

Ms Were said: “It is strange that a county can hand over almost its entire budget of crucial docket such as health to a private entity, whose directors are foreigners. We need to know the role of the county leaders in all this.”

