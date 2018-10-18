Kenya Publishers Association defend primary school illustrations amid social media pressure

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 14:37, Updated October 18th 2018 at 15:03 GMT +3

Kenya Publishers Association chairman Lawrence Njagi in Nairobi on September 25, 2014. [File, Standard]

Chairman Lawrence Njagi on Thursday criticized public condemnation, saying the books are appropriate for pupils.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Njagi cited a Grade Two textbook illustration of an MP visiting the school.

“Teachers and learners are cheering. I saw a helicopter. It was flying low. It was flying just above the trees. ‘Our leader! Our leader!’ we shouted. It was our Member of Parliament. He travels in a plane. It belongs to him. The helicopter landed in our school playground,” the caption says.

“Three big cars arrived in our compound. They too belonged to him. He came out and greeted us. His wife waved at us. She had golden rings in her hand. He told us if we do well, he will give us a treat. He will lift us up the skies. I will try my best.”

But Njagi faulted the adults, whom he said wrongly interpreted the meaning and spewed criticism especially on social media platforms.

“There is nothing wrong with that passage. It should be looked at in the eyes of the child, not …the politician.”

The agency chief said the media blew the matter out of proportion and ignored facts.

Other illustrations that have been shared on social media and heavily criticized include one on body parts and showing a couple in bed.

Njagi said the two are not part of the Kenyan curriculum. They are used in Ghana and the US.

“Our heads are not for carrying loads. We have a lot of uses for our heads. This is not a Kenyan text book and is not used in our curriculum.”