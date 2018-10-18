Uhuru promises credible exams, warns cartels on leakages

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned those who attempt to leak the national examinations of dire consequences.

President Kenyatta, who was speaking yesterday when he launched inaugural international conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD), said the Government would take strong measures against any attempts to steal or leak the tests.

“My administration has taken bold measures to make examinations credible and I commend those who work hard and long hours to achieve this. I condemn those who insist on corrupting our exam system and we will go for them,” said Uhuru.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are scheduled to begin next week while the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams begin on November 2.

Uhuru assured candidates that they would be shielded from individuals who wished to take advantage of their situation.

“Our future as a country depends on our children. We are ready to protect them against unscrupulous people hell-bent to destroy their lives," he said.

The President told delegates drawn from all over the world that his administration had prioritised ECD and set out clear policies to support the education of children.

“We now have 3.3 million children in pre-school and we want to achieve universal ECD in 2020,” Uhuru said.

He added that Kenya was on track to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring that all boys and girls have access to quality ECD and pre-primary education by 2030.

