Jacque Maribe: My son will deeply suffer if I remain in remand

Jacque Maribe at Milimani Law Court, she has been remanded till October 17th when the court will rule on bail application. [Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

In summary Maribe denies involvement in Monica's murder, pleads with court to grant her bail.

Journalist says four-year-old son depends solely on her for social and financial upkeep.



Journalist Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe yesterday denied any involvement in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani and asked to be released on bail.

The journalist asked the court to consider the welfare of her four-year-old son, arguing that she was a single mother and the child needed her care. She is being held at Langata Women Prison.

Ms Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie were on Monday charged with murder of 28-year-old Monica.

The alleged crime took place at Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi County, on the night of September 19, according to the prosecution.

In an affidavit to support the bail application, Maribe said she was in the current mess due to her association with Irungu.

“I was not involved in the murder, was not at the scene of the murder, and had no knowledge of (Monica) or any person known to her. Any association alleged against me with the murder is wholly weak circumstantial association with Irungu,” she swore.

The journalist said there were no compelling reasons to deny her bail, adding that she had cooperated with police and the special homicide team that was investigating the murder.

“I am a single mother of a child aged four who solely depends on me for social and financial upkeep. He is of tender age and will deeply suffer if I remain in custody until the conclusion of the murder trial which might take long. I plead with the court to allow me be available to him,” she said.

Maribe swore that she surrendered her phone, car and her house in Langata Estate to police and that she has no intention of interfering with the evidence collected from the scenes of crime.

She further stated that being a well-known television anchor, she cannot escape the court’s jurisdiction since most Kenyans can easily spot her and report to police.

“I have surrendered myself, availed my car, handed over my house, cooperated for DNA tests and handed over my phone without any difficulty. I have also not been into contact with any prosecution witnesses to warrant denying bail,” she said. She stated that she understands the seriousness of the charge which might lead to a sentence of death but that the seriousness cannot be a basis to deny her bail.

The application for bail will be heard today.