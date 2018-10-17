MCAs impeach three top county officials

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 20:30 GMT +3

Kakamega County Assembly MCAs protest at the assembly after ejecting their speaker Morris Buluma. They alleged the speaker and clerk mismanaged county funds. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Members of the Kakamega County Assembly have impeached Speaker Morris Buluma and clerk Patrick Kamwessar over alleged misuse of funds.

They have also removed from office the county assembly’s Finance Director Laban Atemba.

Led by Isukha South MCA Farouk Machanje the ward reps yesterday prevented House business from going on during the afternoon session by blocking the entries used by the Speaker and the clerk.

Armed with hammers, nails and timber, the MCAs blocked the two doors before proceeding with the business of the day.

Sango Ward MCA Kennedy Kiliwake was elected acting Speaker. He was elected unanimously by 62 MCAs. The ward reps who were sympathetic to Mr Buluma opted to skip the afternoon session.

However, there was a hitch when Mr Kiliwake was about to take the oath of office as the sergeant-at-arms prevented the MCAs from accessing the mace and the Bible from the Speaker’s office.

Shieywe Ward MCA Joab Mwamuto and his Butali/Chegulo counterpart Kevin Mahelo grabbed the mace and swore in the acting Speaker.

The swearing-in was witnessed by Deputy Leader of Majority Violet Alanda and Leader of Minority David Ndakwa.

The MCAs have vowed to also impeach Leader of Majority Joel Ongoro whom they accused of standing in their way as they “try to bring sanity to the assembly”.

Mr Mahelo was elected acting legal officer of the county assembly while Shinoi/Shikomari MCA Boniface Akosi was elected acting clerk.

Public Accounts and Investment committee chairman Rodgers Nato (Bunyala East) accused the three of misappropriating Sh5.7 million during the renovation of the county assembly’s hotel.