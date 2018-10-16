Man detained in toilet for not paying Sh350 bar bill dies

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 17:02, Updated October 16th 2018 at 17:09 GMT +3

Police in Migori are investigating an incident where a man died inside a toilet where he was being detained for allegedly failing to settle a Sh350 bill at a bar.

The deceased , identified as Edga Omaeh, 26, is said to have taken alcohol at a bar in Kehancha town on Sunday night but allegedly failed to settle his bill, prompting waiters to lock him up inside a latrine as punishment.

Kuria West OCPD, Saiya Baraza confirmed the incident, adding they had interrogated several witnesses.

Witnesses said the bar workers locked Mr Omaeh in the toilet as a punishment and wanted him to sober up. When they went to check on him on Monday morning, they found him dead.

His lifeless head was allegedly found protruding through an opening in the toilet, indicating he may have tried to escape.

“According to the information we have the man had gone into the bar on Sunday night at around 10 pm but after drinking alcohol he was unable to pay the bill,” said Baraza.

He added: "He was locked in the toilet by the bar attendants so that he could sober up and pay the bill but unfortunately he died. We are investigating to establish the truth”.

Mr. Baraza declined to name the bar where the deceased was drinking but added that they were progressing well with the investigations.

"We have people who are helping the police in their investigation and anybody who will be found to have been involved to the killing will be arrested and prosecuted," said Mr. Baraza.

The body has been transferred to Migori County level four hospital mortuary where postmortem will be done.