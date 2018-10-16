Retired teacher hacked to death at his home

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

A retired special education teacher has been found dead in his home in Igoji, South Imenti.

South Imenti police boss John Cheruyoit said Francis Muriungi, 68, who lived alone, was hacked to death outside his house at Mathagwe village in Igoji East ward.

According to relatives, Mr Muriungi’s body was found on Monday morning by a neighbour who was also his farmhand.

The neighbour was said to have seen Muriungi’s sheep wandering into her compound.

“When she went to find out why the sheep were on their own, she found the body lying outside the house,” said a relative.

The man was clutching a flashlight.

Relatives said nothing appeared to have been stolen from the house and that Sh220 was recovered from Muriungi’s jacket.

He was last seen alive at 8pm on Sunday.

A widower and father of six, Muriungi was a banana and livestock farmer after he retiring from teaching in a nearby special needs school.

His relatives and friends demanded the arrest of the culprits, saying the killing had stunned the village.

“We want the incident investigated thoroughly and the culprits prosecuted because it has disturbed the calm in our village,” said a relative.

Police said they had arrested one suspect.

“Investigations have commenced and we are looking at a possible feud related to land as a motive for the attack,” said Mr Cheruiyot.