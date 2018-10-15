IEBC launches voter registration in Makueni

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 14:29, Updated October 15th 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

IEBC Commissioner chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Anniversary offices. He has flagged on voter registration targeting 22 million voters by 2022.[Photo:Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at Unoa Grounds, Wote Town, Makueni County.

The electoral body has revealed that the CVR aims to scale the number of registered voters from 19.6 million to 22 million, before the 2022 General Election.

Going by counties, the exercise targets over 12,000 in Makueni County. A tweet by IEBC states:

Makueni County, where we are now launching CVR, has six constituencies and 423,310 registered voters. We target to raise that number by 12,702 in the next one year #CVR2018 — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 15, 2018

The event was graced by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo junior, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana among others.

Speaking at Unoa grounds, Wote Town, Makueni County, Kilonzo Jr. stated that all polling machinery and voter registration must be made to work way ahead of elections so as not to deny Kenyans of their right to vote.

“The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) provides an opportunity to register more eligible voters particularly the youth and special interest groups. It also allows for transfers from one electoral area to other preferred electoral areas,” tweeted the IEBC.

Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana has said that he plans to work closely with the electoral commission to intensify civic education that will aid in the registration.

Kibwana has however, has urged the commission to make elections more credible so that leaders do not engage in negative competition that is polarizing to the country.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati seized the opportunity to share with the public affairs of the commission. While addressing the gathering, Chebukati said that the sacking of former CEO Ezra Chiloba was a decision inspired by clean-up exercise at the commission.

“Those who inflated the cost of election do not deserve being Kenyans,” Chebukati said, while inferring to the audit that revealed that the commission could not account for funds allocated to it.

He said that after realizing that there was a problem in procurement, he reported to the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said the results by external and internal auditors also revealed that there was indeed a problem in the commission.

IEBC further stated that the CVR launch in Makueni will also be meant for “updating and correcting errors identified by audit firm Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).