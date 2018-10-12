Man, 38 sought over plot to kill his two-weeks-old child

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 16:07, Updated October 12th 2018 at 16:17 GMT +3

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly plotted to have his two-week old baby killed to save his marriage.

The man separated with the baby’s mother over unknown reasons and married another woman.

The 38-year-old then disappeared from his home after a woman he had allegedly engaged to execute his plan revealed the matter to the local police.

The man from Koy Koy village kicked out his first wife and brought in another woman.

Saboti location chief Protus Wechuli said the man crafted the scheme to kill the baby allegedly to save the second marriage.

“The man approached a woman who is an aunt to the baby’s mother to poison it,” he said.

Wechuli said they have intensified a search for the suspect to face the law of planning to commit a felony.

“We are looking for the man to shed more light why he wanted to have the baby killed,” said the administrator.

Wechuli advised young couples to seek counselling in-case there is a serious domestic issues that will cultivate anger and hostility.

“People should not resort to devilish ways to end dispute. Let young couples seek counselling from stable families,” he added.

Last week local women Rep Janet Nangabo raised concern over rising cases of family breakdown in the county.

The lawmaker urged couple more especially the newlyweds to embrace love and seek counselling whenever differences emerge.

“We are concern that family breakdown is on the rise. I challenge older couples to provide wise direction to the young couples to overcome some marriage challenges,” she said.

Nangabo argued that resorting to violence is not a solution but result to break up of families