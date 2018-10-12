survey
Murder case: Migori Governor Okoth Obado is expected in court, judge may release him on bail

By Jael Mboga | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 12:24, Updated October 12th 2018 at 13:08 GMT +3

Murder suspects Caspal Obiero, Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his PA Michael Oyamo. [File, Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is expected in court today for bail hearing.

Obado had been in remand since September 27 when High Court judge Jessie Lesiit cancelled his bond application.

Obado is now facing two murder charges for the deaths of Sharon Otieno and Baby Sharon.

Sharon was seven months pregnant when she was brutally murdered and her body dumped at Kodera Forest, Homa Bay County.

Obado is charged alongside Migori County clerk Caspal Obiero and governor's aide Michael Oyamo.

While Obado has admitted he had a relationship with Sharon and that the baby was his, he denied links to the murder.

On October 5, Obado filed an application at the High Court to review the grounds used to deny him bail. In his application, the Governor said courts’ admittance to bail will not affect the ongoing investigations.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Ombija urged the court to consider Obado's poor health and release him on bail. Obado was remanded at Industrial Area Prison, Nairobi, and later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

