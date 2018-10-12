survey
Jacque Maribe is fit to stand trial in Monica Kimani murder case

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 09:26, Updated October 12th 2018 at 10:21 GMT +3

Murder suspect Jacque Maribe at the Milimani law court on October 9, 2018. [Photo, Beverlyne Musili]

Citizen journalist Jacque Maribe is fit to stand trial after psychiatric exam shows she is mentally sound, this is according to her lawyer Katwa Kigen.

Maribe and co-accused Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, were in court on Tuesday for plea taking.

However, they did not plead to the charges as Maribe had not undergone a mental check.

Jowie was also said to be in need of a surgery on his left arm.

The engaged couple will on Monday answer to charges of killing Monica Kimani on September 20.

Brian Kassaine, one of the suspects in the murder, was freed by a Kiambu court on Thursday.

Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku directed Kassaine to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations every Thursday for two months as investigations continue.

He was arrested on September 28 after detectives said Jowie used his gun to shoot himself on the night Kimani was killed. He has been in custody for 10 days.

Jowie also wants to be released on bail. “Deep down I know I am innocent …. There are no compelling reasons that may convince the court to deny me bail,” he said.

