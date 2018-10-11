Gang attacks four family members leaving one dead

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 17:07, Updated October 11th 2018 at 17:11 GMT +3

Mr and Mrs Lawrence Sang who were attacked alongside their two children by a gang in Kipchimchim ward. Mr Sang Succumbed to his head injuries at Kericho County Hospital. [Photo: Standard]

A new wave of insecurity has hit Kipchimchim ward in Ainamoi constituency.

In the latest incident, blood thirsty gang struck a family at Kimugul village and hacked to death 38-years-old Lawrence Sang and left his wife Faith Kinywa (33) and their two children aged 12 and eight years respectively, fighting for their lives at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Betty Langat, the county medical services director said Mr Sang who had suffered serious head injuries died at the Kericho County referral hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while his wife had since been removed from ICU.

“We have nonetheless referred the couple’s two children to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital (ICU),” she said.

The late Sang’s cousin Mr Jonah Mutai said the killers were methodical in their Thursday dawn heinous crime.

“Each of the family member had two deep machete cuts on their heads. It seems that the attackers were on a mission to whip out the entire family,” he said.

Only the couple’s youngest child who is still suckling escaped the attackers range.

“We don’t know why the gang targeted my cousin’s family since as far as I know he didn’t have any quarrel with anyone,” said Mutai.

James Mugera, the Kericho County Police Commander said the gang whose number is yet to be established stole valuables whose value is yet to be established.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive and the suspects,” he said.

Kipchimchim ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Bernard Mutai decried the state of insecurity in the area as it also emerged that 42- years-old Charles Otieno, an electrician at Nyagacho estate was murdered in the same night.

The body of the deceased which had several stab wounds was found lying along a footpath next to residential houses in the estate at the outskirts of Kericho town.

“Security agencies in Kericho must do everything within their power to restore security in the ward,” he said.