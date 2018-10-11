The late Joseph Kamaru was source of unity, leaders eulogise him

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 16:56, Updated October 11th 2018 at 16:59 GMT +3

Leaders lead mourners in eulogising the late Joseph Kamaru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday led mourners to pay their last respects to the music legend Joseph Kamaru at Muthithi Primary school.

The leaders described the late Kamaru as a legend who used his music to pass the message of peace and love.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the late Kamaru was a blessing to this nation, whom through his music he taught us about our traditions and unity. He added that unity is what will move the nation forward.

“We thank God for the youth he mentored and this youth should use their talent to entertain the nation and to educate us on different values,” he said.

He went ahead to invite a group of musicians associated with the late Joseph Kamaru to the State House on October 16, 2018 to have a discussion on how to move the music industry forward for the development of the nation.

Deputy President William Ruto also addressed the mourners at the funeral service. He described the late Kamaru as a legend and a hero who was a great singer in Kenya.

“He has left a footmark in the country and has challenged us as leaders and Kenyans to work smart in the objectives we embark on and ensure we deliver to the best of our ability,” Ruto said.

He added that Kamaru was a true Kenya who did not align himself with tribes, parties or associations but worked with no division. He concluded by urging Kenyans to unite and support them in achieving the Big Four Agenda.

Raila Odinga eulogised the late Kikuyu pop musician describing him as a legend who united the whole country with his music. He also condemned the killings of young women, mentioning the gruesome killings of Monica Kimani and Sharon Otieno.

“Mzee Kamaru was a man of peace who wouldn’t want us to engage in such heinous acts,” Raila said.

The ODM party leader also echoed the words of William Ruto saying that the handshake was meant to unite Kenyans so that the country can develop and grow without focusing on tribal lines.

The Benga musician died on Wednesday, October 3 at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment.

Born in 1939 in Kangema, Murang’a County, Kamaru will be remembered for his songs on social, political and human rights issues.