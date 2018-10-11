The mighty and the high at Joseph Kamaru burial [Photos]

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 12:26, Updated October 11th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta join mourners for the burial of the late Gikuyu pop musician Joseph Kamaru.

The funeral service of the late Gikuyu pop musician Joseph Kamaru is on at Muthithi PCEA Secondary School in Kiharu Constituency.

Hundreds of mourners have turned up at the school to pay their last respects to the pop king who later went gospel died last week at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: No reprieve for the poor in public hospitals as they shoulder costs

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga attend the burial ceremony of the late Joseph Kamaru.

He will be interred at a private ceremony in his home later in today.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga have arrived for the burial.

About Joseph Kamaru

November 8, 1938: Kamaru is born

Family: He was married to Susan Wanjiru and the late Rev. Teresia Wanjiku with whom he had five children- Boniface Macharia, the late Stephen Irungu, Ann Wanjiru, Samuel Macharia and Stephen Maina.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga shake hands. The duo joins mourners at the burial of Joseph Kamaru.

1957: Kamaru moves to Nairobi where he works as a cleaner/cook at Kahawa Barracks, buys his first guitar. To supplement his income, Kamaru and his wife Susan sell fruits and vegetables off a bicycle.

Music bug bites: Drawing inspiration from the song Mbeca Ithiragira Urakua by Mwangi wa Gachau Wagaithari, Kamaru and his sister launched his music career, produced his first song titled ‘Uthoni wa Mbathiini (Celina).’ He also releases ‘Mboco iri Mbuca.

Inspiration: Kamaru’s music was influenced by political, social, economic and cultural events that happened in the country, Africa and the world at the time.

ALSO READ: Western leaders say they'll work with Ruto

1966: Kamaru records the controversial ‘Ndari ya Mwarimu’ that got Kenyans and the Kenyan Parliament speaking. Hundreds of mourners have turned up at the school to pay their last respects to the pop king

Success: Thereafter, Mzee Kamaru recorded multiple other songs which he sold at Kamaru Music Store – one located along Luthuli Avenue and the other at Ramogi.

1989: Kamaru Performs at the wedding reception of Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and at Carnivore to an over-capacity crowd.

October 1, 2018: Kamaru is hospitalised at MP Shah Hospital

October 3, 2018: Kamaru dies in the presence of his family at the hospital.

ALSO READ: The man who scared Raila brigade