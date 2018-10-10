Kericho bus crash: Death toll reaches 55 as hospital appeals for blood

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 17:24, Updated October 10th 2018 at 17:57 GMT +3

Residents gather at the scene of the accident.

The Kericho County referral hospital is appealing for blood to support the treatment of Kericho bus crash survivors as the death toll rises to 55.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said 16 accident survivors admitted at the health facility require extensive treatment including surgeries and will require blood transfusion.

“So far three of the victims have already undergone operations. We are concerned that though we have some blood reserve, it might not be enough to carter for all patients’ blood transfusion needs,” he said.

Dr David Ekuwam said they had set up a blood donation centre for the purpose.

Governor Chepkwony in a statement, also said the county government will meet the full cost of treatment for the accident survivors.

“This accident has shocked all of us and the county government will like to support the survivors the burden of medical bills at the Kericho County hospitals,” said Chepkwony.

He also said they are going to waive the mortuary fees for the deceased.

Dr Betty Langat, the Kericho County Director of Health services said they had received at the Kericho county hospital mortuary 31 bodies of men, 15 women and nine children.

Red Cross tracing centre

The Kenya Red Cross has set up a tracing centre to help families looking for friends and relatives believed to have been on the bus. Kenyans can call Kenya Red Cross on 0715 820 219.

Families have flocked Kericho Referral hospital to identify the remains of their loved ones.

Following the accident, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed that the bus operated by Western Cross Roads SACCO had no license to operate at night.

A male survivor of the Kakamega-bound bus has blamed the Home Boyz bus crew for the accident that happened on the morning of Wednesday 10th October.

The man says the bus was overloaded and the crew disregarded traffic rules. “Some people were standing. We were about 70 people. And we could not complain because the crew was very arrogant. I could not have talked because they could have beat us up,” he said.

He says before they reached Naivasha, the mood in the bus was jovial as passengers talked and laughed. However, after they passed Naivasha, the driver started speeding.

“The bus was swerving from side to side. This is when we realized that we were in danger,” he added.

He says the 67-seater Isuzu bus looked well serviced and its brakes sounded functional.

Uhuru Kenyatta statement

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked drivers to exercise caution on roads. "As authorities investigate the cause of the accident with a view of taking action, I would like to remind drivers to always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident (sic)", he said on his Twitter handle.

The National Police Service has confirmed that the 5:45 am accident happened along the Londiani-Muhoroni at Tunnel, Fort Ternan, lost control and rolled. The bus, an Isuzu belonging to Wester Cross Express was travelling from Nairobi to Western Kenya.