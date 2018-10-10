Fort Ternan bus crash: Police search for owners, politicians condole with families

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 14:14, Updated October 10th 2018 at 14:21 GMT +3

The Homeboyz bus that killed 50 passengers at Tunnel area in Kericho.

National leaders have condoled with the families and friends of those who have lost relatives in the Fort Ternan bus crash that killed 52 on Wednesday morning October 10, 2018 on the Kisumu – Muhoroni Highway.

Police are looking for the bus owners while the National Transport and Safety Authority boss Francis Meja says the vehicle was not licensed to operate at night.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko took to Twitter to share their grief with the families.

The leaders also called upon the motorists to be vigilant on the roads and comply with traffic rules.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said: "My heartfelt condolences to the families of fellow Kenyans who lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Fort Ternan in Kericho County this morning and wish those in hospital quick recovery."

Deputy President William Ruto on the hand urged the Public Service Vehicles to adhere to road safety rules.

"The nation is united in grief following the tragic road crash involving a bus at Fort Ternan, Kericho County," he said.

Raila also joined his fellow leaders to express his condolences and asked the police to ensure road safety is made a priority on our roads.

"I send my deepest condolences to the friends and families who have lost their loved ones in the horrific accident that occurred at Fort Ternan. May the souls of all the departed rest in eternal peace. I appeal to police officers to arrest the return of madness on our roads," Raila tweeted.

In a statement to newsrooms, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi condoled with families of those who lost their loved ones and appealed to motorists to be careful on the roads and observe traffic rules.

"I also wish the survivors undergoing treatment in various hospitals speedy recovery… I wish to also call on the doctors attending to the survivors to diligently do their best to save their lives," Senator Moi said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko echoed DP Ruto's statement cautioning drivers of PSVs to adhere to traffic rules.

The crash, which has claimed the lives of 50 people, (31 male casualties, 12 women and seven children).

Fort Ternan Police Station OCS Charles Ocharo says the bus was heading to Kisumu from Nairobi when it veered off the road. It is reported that the bus was going downhill when it hit a guardrail and rolled. At least 10 survivors were rushed to Fort Ternan dispensary and Muhoroni Sub County Hospital.

Sources at Nairobi's Machakos Bus Station confirmed to KTN News that Homeboyz bus plies Nairobi-Western Kenya route at night.

Speaking to KTN News while on his bed at Muhoroni hospital, a survivor blamed the Home Boyz bus crew for the accident. He said the bus was overloaded and the crew disregarded traffic rules.

"Some people were standing. We were about 70 people. And we could not complain because the crew was very arrogant. I could not have talked because they could have beaten us up," he said.

The accident comes just a day after the Traffic police boss Samwel Kimaru said the road accidents

had shot up by 8 percent compared to same period 2017.

He placed the number of people killed in road crashes in 2018 at 2,345.