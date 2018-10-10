Survivor of Fort Ternan crash blames rogue crew for tragic accident

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 12:32, Updated October 10th 2018 at 13:06 GMT +3

What remains of 'Homeboyz bus' that killed over 50 in Fort Ternan crash. [Photo: Courtesy]

A survivor of the Kakamega-bound bus that killed more than 50 passengers in an accident at Tunnel area along Londiani-Muhoroni road has narrated events leading to the carnage.

While bed-ridden at Muhoroni Hospital panting and gesturing, the man who seem to be in his fifties blamed the bus crew for the killer accident.

While speaking to the media, he says that the bus, christened “Homebozy” was overloaded and the crew disregarded traffic rules.

“Some people were standing. We were about 70 people. And we could not complain because the crew was very arrogant. I could not have talked because they could have beat us up,” he said.

He recounts the moments to the accident on how they had conversation and laughed with his fellow passengers. This was cut short after the bus went past Naivasha and the driver started over speeding.

“The bus was swerving from side to side. This is when we realized that we were in danger,” he adds.

He however said that the 62-seater bus looked well serviced and its brakes functional. They had their fates changed as the journey advanced.

According to the survivor, had passengers heading to Kisumu and various parts of Western Kenya. He says that they wondered how they bus could drop all the passengers to their destinations.

He says that he was offloaded in a muddy swampy area when the bus rolled. His fellow passengers let out screams, bodies littered the thicket till the residents and police officers arrived at the scene.

The death toll has since climbed to over 50 as fears mount that it could go even further. Those who were injured have been rushed to Kericho District Hospital.

A witness who rushed to the scene says that the accident happened a few minutes to 5 am on Wednesday morning.

“I had a sound of a bus roll and I rushed here. I joined the villagers to rescue those who were injured and some had already died.” He said.

The witness, who introduced himself as Kipchumba said that police officers from Kipkelion and Fort Ternan who arrived at the scene at the very moment for rescue operation.

He said that he counted nine bodies dead children above five years being retrieved from the remains of the bus. And that adults who died were 41.

But according to Kericho police boss James Mugera there are 31 male casualties, 12 women and seven children.

The National Transport and Safety Authority confirmed that the bus, operating number KBS 029J, is not found in its website.

NTSA boss Mr Francis Meja has revealed that the bus was not licenced to operate at night. But sources from Nairobi's Machakos Bus Station intimated to KTN News that Homeboyz bus plies Nairobi-Western Kenya route at night.

Police are searching for the owners of the bus as investigations into the incident kicks off.

