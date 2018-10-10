Police arrest man linked to murder of land company official in Uganda

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 10:36, Updated October 10th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3

A suspect linked to the killing of a top official of a land company in Trans-Nzoia has been arrested as the family intensify a search for some of his missing body parts before burial.

ALSO READ: Why Jowie wants to be released on bail

The body of Peter Makokha, 68 was found dumped in a maize plantation at Museng Area, Saboti, 14 km away from his home with the left hand and right leg missing.

The suspect, 33, was arrested in Kiriki market center in Kapchorwa District, Eastern Uganda where he had allegedly gone to hide after Makokha’s killing on August 13, 2018.

The deceased family traced the suspect to Uganda and alerted the local police who arrested and handed him to Kenyan police at Suam border.

Trans-Nzoia County Commander Mr. Samson Ole Kine confirmed the arrest of the suspect who he said are treating as the key person behind Makokha’s killing.

“It is true the suspect is in our custody. We are treating him as the key suspect IN the murder of the land buying official and he is helping us with information,” Ole Kine told the Standard.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Makokha, the founder of Moruk Estate was lured and abducted from his home before the body was discovered in a maize field by a herd-boy cutting grass.

The deceased was allegedly asked by a neighbour to go and pick money from the sale of a piece of land when he went missing.

The family said it would be against their culture to bury the body without the missing parts and asked the government to help recover them.

ALSO READ: It's mental test for Maribe, medical treatment for Irungu

Makokha’s elder brother Mr James Makanda said they have mounted a search to recover the body parts before they conduct the burial.

“We are not ready to face the wrath of our culture. We are still searching for the leg and hand because it is against Bukusu culture to bury a body with some parts missing,” Makanda said during an interview with the Standard on Monday.

He argued that Makokha’s spirit will haunt the family should they go ahead to bury him without the missing parts and asked the police to help recover them.

“We are appealing to police to compel the suspect in their custody to reveal the whereabouts of the missing body parts of our late brother to enable us to bury him,” said Makanda.

The body is preserved at Kiminini cottage mortuary.

Meanwhile, some officials of the Moruk Estate alleged that their lives are in danger from threats from people linked Makokha’s killing.

Mr Geoffrey Wafula Khisa, the chairman of the land buying company said some people are plotting to eliminate his team and appealed to the police to protect them.

ALSO READ: DPP orders Maribe, Irungu charged with murder of Monica Kimani