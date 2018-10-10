Al Shabaab militants kill two teachers in dawn Mandera raid

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 09:47, Updated October 10th 2018 at 09:56 GMT +3

Two teachers were killed on Tuesday night during a suspected al Shabaab raid in Mandera.

The militants threw a bomb at the teachers’ house in the 1am incident, the DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Their names were not immediately available.

The teachers taught at Arabia Boys Secondary School. They were killed in a fire started when the militants threw the Improvised Explosive Device at their house.

The attackers also burnt down the staffroom in the school that has four non-local teachers. The school is located at the Kenya-Somalia border, a region marked as a terror zone.

The raid is among challenges faced by teachers in North Eastern, especially the non-locals.

In June, a report by a teachers' union detailed attacks on teachers and where they happened. Female teachers who fled North Eastern were often harassed if they corrected male students, according to the report.

The survey, presented to the Senate Education Committee by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), detailed the plight of non-local teachers in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa.

Knut also claimed its members were targets of frequent attacks by terror group Al Shabaab, who they say are aided by locals.

“(Cases of) locals pretending to be Al Shabaab (operatives) or conspiring with the same group to target non-local teachers are common. Students also attack teachers through stoning, clobbering and issuing verbal attacks,” the report says.

