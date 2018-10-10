survey
Marsabit Clashes: State disarms KPR in Volatile Saku Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » North Eastern

Al Shabaab militants kill two teachers in dawn Mandera raid

By Jael Mboga and Dorcus Osongo | Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 09:47, Updated October 10th 2018 at 09:56 GMT +3

Two teachers were killed on Tuesday night during a suspected al Shabaab raid in Mandera.

ALSO READ: Githunguri MP accused of battering his wife

The militants threw a bomb at the teachers’ house in the 1am incident, the DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Their names were not immediately available.

The teachers taught at Arabia Boys Secondary School. They were killed in a fire started when the militants threw the Improvised Explosive Device at their house.

The attackers also burnt down the staffroom in the school that has four non-local teachers. The school is located at the Kenya-Somalia border, a region marked as a terror zone.

The raid is among challenges faced by teachers in North Eastern, especially the non-locals.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

In June, a report by a teachers' union detailed attacks on teachers and where they happened. Female teachers who fled North Eastern were often harassed if they corrected male students, according to the report.

The survey, presented to the Senate Education Committee by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), detailed the plight of non-local teachers in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa.

Knut also claimed its members were targets of frequent attacks by terror group Al Shabaab, who they say are aided by locals.

ALSO READ: Of falsehoods and the rise of 'Islamic' terrorism

“(Cases of) locals pretending to be Al Shabaab (operatives) or conspiring with the same group to target non-local teachers are common. Students also attack teachers through stoning, clobbering and issuing verbal attacks,” the report says.

More to follow

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Mandera
Al Shabaab
DCI

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Frontier County leaders meet to chart Development and Peace

Frontier County leaders meet to chart Development and Peace

Restoring Kapenguria from cattle rustling nightmare

Restoring Kapenguria from cattle rustling nightmare

11 probed over suspected Al Shabaab links

11 probed over suspected Al Shabaab links

31 graft arrests fan fears over what you eat

31 graft arrests fan fears over what you eat




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

North Eastern

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited