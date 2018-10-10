Kakamega-bound bus kills 50 people in Kericho [Photos]

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 08:17, Updated October 10th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

The ill-fated Homeboyz bus that killed 50 passengers at Tunnel area in Kericho.

50 people have been confirmed dead and 12 others injured in an early morning accident which occurred at Tunnel area, a blackspot along Londiani-Muhoroni road.

Kericho police boss James Mugera confirmed that 31 are male victims, 12 women and seven Children.

ALSO READ: Tragic newlywed sent text saying vehicle in "terrible condition" moments before 20 killed

Residents gather at the scene of the accident.

Mugera said the passenger bus belongs to Western Cross Express C.O Limited, but its operational name is Home Boyz. The killer Homeboyz bus.

Rift Valley traffic boss Zero Arome said, ‘’The passengers were travelling in a bus branded Homeboyz. Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to Muhoroni hospital.’’

Other survivors were taken to Kericho District hospital. The dawn fatal accident happened at Tunnel area, a blackspot along Londiani-Muhoroni Road.

According to first responders, the bus was from Nairobi headed towards Kisumu general direction and when the driver reached the accident scene, he lost control of the vehicle before it rolled down a slope.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Wreckage of the vehicle that was involved in an accident at Muhoroni, Kericho.