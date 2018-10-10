Kakamega-bound bus kills 42 people in Kericho

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 08:17, Updated October 10th 2018 at 08:32 GMT +3

The ill-fated Western Cross Express bus that killed 42 passengers at Tunnel area in Kericho.

42 people have died and 12 others injured in an early morning accident which occurred at Tunnel area, a blackspot along Londiani-Muhoroni road.

‘’The passengers were travelling in a bus belonging to Western Cross Express. Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to Muhoroni hospital.’’ Said Rift Valley traffic boss Zero Arome.

According to first responders, the bus was from Nairobi headed towards Kisumu general direction and when the driver reached the accident scene, he lost control of the vehicle before plunging into a valley.

More to follow.