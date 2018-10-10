Western Leaders meet Uhuru on plans for Mashujaa Day

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 9th 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday met with western Kenya leaders ahead of his visit to the region on October 20.

The President will preside over Mashujaa Day celebrations, the first time the fete is being hosted in the area.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa led the delegation to State House in Nairobi.

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Wilberforce Otichilo (Vihiga) and Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) were present at the meeting, during which the President heard views on the issues he needs to address during his visit.

Senators Moses Wetang’ula, (Bungoma), Amos Wako (Busia), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia) as well as MPs from the five counties, former Vice President Moody Awori and former Cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo were also at the meeting.

Uhuru is said to have told the leaders that he would talk about what was affecting people in western Kenya as well as national issues.

A source who attended the meeting said the head of State expressed commitment to reviving the ailing sugar sub-sector.

"The President assured that he would engage the National Treasury so farmers are paid first before revival of the sugar factories begins."

Mr Lusaka said the meeting focused on development issues they expect the President to address, adding that they also assured him that residents were eager to meet him.

"We did not discuss politics but development affecting our people. The problems the leaders want the President to address are the sugar and maize sub-sectors, infrastructure, health and education,” the Speaker told The Standard.

The leaders were also said to have raised the exclusion of locals from the region from plum Government positions.