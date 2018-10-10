Kenyans recall former president Daniel arap Moi style

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 9th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3

Former Provincial Commissioner Maurice Makhanu. [Raphael Wanjala, Standard]

Seated in a corner of a restaurant in Kisumu, a prominent doctor left his colleagues in stitches recently when he started shouting political slogans associated with the Kenya African National Union (Kanu), once Kenya’s ruling party.

Whenever a colleague arrived at the restaurant for a drink, James Obondi flashed his index finger in the air and smiled.

“Tingisha! Kanu Mooto! Jogoo! Nyayoo!"

Dr Obondi and his friends would then laugh for several minutes as they remembered the reign of former President Daniel arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years.

As the nation marks Moi Day today, Moi remains etched in the minds of many in the region that was for years considered an Opposition zone.

Even in Nyanza, where he had political enemies including Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his son - Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, who contested against him in 1992 and 1997 respectively, Moi still evokes fond memories.

Obondi, who has researched widely on Kanu and Moi's leadership and is planning to write a book about him, recalled some of his rib-tickling remarks.

“Moi was a very shrewd politician. He mixed humour, politics and serious administrative issues with ease and knew how to handle his opponents and friends,” said Obondi.

“His use of metaphors and proverbs kept him ahead of his political opponents because he knew when to hit them hard and when to retreat.”

Obondi said although some of Moi’s administrative decisions did not gone down well with some people, especially those in the Opposition areas like Nyanza, his amiable and dramatic way of addressing issues earned him points all the same.

“I have kept several newspaper articles because of Moi’s dramatic quotes. I still remember some of his pronouncements that left his supporters and haters reeling with laughter."

Nicknamed “Wuod Odongo” (Odongo’s son) by his supporters in Nyanza, Moi knew when to seek his enemies for reconciliation.

Obondi said whenever Moi wanted to give orders to the police to deal with Opposition leaders, he would simply turn in the direction of senior officers and ask if Kenya still had a police force.

And if he ever scolded a minister or a senior Government official in public, the official would consider himself sacked.

One such incident happened in Kisumu during the burial of one of his lieutenants, Ogonda Osir, in 2000. Moi expressed annoyance that Opposition leaders were allowed to abuse him during public rallies.

“Nasikia watu wengine wanajiita mageuzi. Hii mageuzi ni nini? Wanatusi serikali. Ni kama hakuna polisi (I have heard some people calling themselves agents of change and insulting the Government. It seems we do not have a police force),” the former President said.

He was referring to the emergence of a group of fiery Opposition politicians led by then Ugenya MP James Orengo, who were campaigning against the Government under the 'Mageuzi' movement.

Minutes after the President spoke, police broke up a Mageuzi rally in Busia and arrested a number of politicians.

Most of the Moi era die hards in Nyanza region have since died. The death of the former chairman of the then South Nyanza County Council, Elisha Aketch Chieng’ brought the curtain down on the 'Nyanza Nyayo' team.

Other Kanu kingpins who have died include former minister Ndolo Ayah and Mr Osir, who was the Kisumu Kanu chairman.

In Kisumu, one of the surviving Moi loyalists is William Ndalio, who has stuck with the party even after it lost power in 2002.

Former provincial administration officer Maurice Makhanu said Moi always kept his promises.

In 1987, former Cabinet minister Moses Mudavadi approached Mr Makhanu, who was the under secretary in the Office of the Vice President, and told him that Moi wanted him to contest for the Kanduyi constituency seat under Kanu.

Makhanu said he was taken aback by the proposal and tried to resist but Mr Mudavadi convinced him that the President had assured him that if it did not work out he would resume his duties.

He left office in February 1988 and was given Sh70,000 to kick-start his campaigns. He eventually won the seat and served until 1992, when he was approached by Masinde Muliro to quit Kanu and join Ford party. Makhanu declined the offer, stuck with Kanu and lost the seat.

After he lost the elections, the President sent for him. He met Moi at State House and was handed a letter appointing him the District Commissioner for Makueni District.

Makhanu said Moi thanked him for sticking with Kanu and asked him to continue with his good work in the civil service. After 19 months, he was promoted to Provincial Commissioner.

He said many who worked with Moi saw him as a father figure and that it was not uncommon for him to shed the P resident title and serve his guests tea.