Leah Wanjiku, wife of former Gilgil MP died in a Nairobi hospital

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 16:53, Updated October 10th 2018 at 14:07 GMT +3

Leah Wanjiku

Residents of Gilgil town, Nakuru County on Tuesday 9th October condoled with former area Member of Parliament (MP) Mathenge Nderitu following the death of his wife Leah Wanjiku.

Mrs Mathenge, who was known for supporting education projects in the constituency, died in a Nairobi hospital where she was admitted last week.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Woman Rep Liz Chelule, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Gilgil MP Martha Wangari joined other leaders in consoling the family.

Ms Kihika said the county had lost a great leader "whose work was open for all to see within and outside the constituency".

The senator said when she was the county assembly Speaker, she worked closely with Wanjiku. Ms Wangari, who was addressing mourners at Mr Mathenge's Gilgil home, said the death of his spouse was a big blow to residents of Gilgil, adding that Wanjiku would be missed by many.

The MP described Wanjiku as a matriarch who fought for equality, adding that her educational initiatives had allowed learners to discover and exploit their hidden talents.

Wangari also assured residents that she had held discussions with Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on rising cases of crime in the town.

