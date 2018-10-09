Murder: Maribe, Jowie to return to court on Monday for plea taking

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 09:17, Updated October 9th 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3

Journalist Jacque Maribe, who has been charged with murder. [Photo, Standard]

Journalist Jacque Maribe's murder case has been pushed to Monday, October 15.

Until then, Maribe will stay in remand at Lang'ata Women's Prison.

Maribe was in court alongside her fiance Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, for the murder of Monica Kimani. They did not take plea.

Sitting next to each other in the dock, Jowie chewed gum while Maribe set her eyes away from her would-be husband.

Maribe's lawyer Katwa Kigen urged the judge to allow plea taking and stop further delays.

High Court judge Jessie Lesiit on Tuesday ordered that the plea be taken on Monday after Jowie gets treatment for his injured arm.

Kigen was also opposed to calls to have Maribe undergo a mental check. Jowie has been examined and declared fit to stand trial. Until Monday, he will stay at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Maribe's nightmare started on Tuesday when the Director of Public Prosecution ordered that she and Jowie be charged with the murder of Monica Kimani. DPP Noordin Haji said he independently reviewed the evidence on record and found there was evidence to warrant the charges.

Maribe was arrested on September 30 and held at the Gigiri Police Station. Irungu had been seized five days earlier and was held in police custody at the Muthaiga station.

Monica was an acquaintance of a top South Sudan Government official, local news outlets reported.

But, in an elusive twist, General Awet Akot, the South Sudanese presidential advisor, disassociated himself from the links to the murder.

Executive manager of his office Deng Aoch told the Standard, "We are wondering what is the relevance of saying the governor had a relationship with Monica. Are they trying to imply that the general had a hand in the murder?"

He went on, “The only true thing about whatever is being peddled in the press in Kenya about this whole matter is that the General was a governor in Rumbek.”

Aoch said some people are taking advantage of the death, working in the background, to peddle certain agenda.

On October 6, Maribe was reportedly considering cutting a deal with the state that would see her turn into a witness against Irungu in the murder.

Sources said her legal team was considering filing an application at the Constitutional Court demanding that their client be released on grounds that she was no longer a person of interest in the case.

Monica, 29, was found dead in her apartment in Nairobi about two weeks ago. Her throat had been slit and her body dumped in a bathtub, just hours after she returned from Juba, South Sudan.

A doctor, a former radio presenter and a politician are among the people police will interview in the probe. Irungu, a prime suspect in the murder, is said to have contacted them on the night of the murder.

Investigations suggest Irungu was the last person seen leaving the apartment, where Monica’s body was found.

Motive behind killing

Detectives are pursuing two main theories that may form the motive for the killing of the 29-year-old woman on the night of her return from Juba, South Sudan.

One of the motives is that the killers wanted to steal a large amount of money that was in the house.

Police have yet to establish how much money Monica might have had when she arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A taxi driver who dropped her off at the apartment at about 7.15pm is among those who have been questioned.

In Juba, Monica was running the family business, Milly Paul General Trading Ltd, which was started by her father when he ministered in the war-torn country.

Monica was said to have lived a flashy lifestyle and was due to travel to Dubai to meet her lover. The other theory police are exploring is that a love triangle may have led to the murder.