DPP Haji orders Jacque Maribe, Joseph Irungu charged with murder of Monica Kimani

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 07:29, Updated October 9th 2018 at 07:40 GMT +3

TV journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie. DPP Noordin Haji has ordered that they be charged with the murder of Monica Kimani.

In summary DPP Haji orders immediate charging of Joseph Irungu and Jacque Maribe with murder of Monica Kimani; case to be heard in High Court

The Director of Public Prosecution has ordered that TV journalist Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe and Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie be charged with the murder of Monica Kimani.

DPP Noordin Haji said he had independently reviewed the evidence so far on record and found that there is sufficient evidence to warrant charges against the two.

ALSO READ: Fresh twist: Will Maribe testify against Jowie?

“I have therefore directed that they be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly. I am satisfied that there exists a prima facie to warrant criminal prosecution … for the offence murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code,” he said Tuesday.

The DPP ordered that Maribe and Irungu be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly.

Jacque Maribe was arrested on September 30 and held at the Gigiri Police Station.

Maribe’s fiancé Joseph Irungu had been seized five days earlier and was held in police custody at the Muthaiga station.

Monica was found dead at her apartment in Kilimani with the throat slit and hands tied.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The body was discovered by her brother George inside a bathtub at her home in Lamuria Gardens off Denis Pritt Road, Nairobi on September 19, hours after she had arrived from Juba.

Police suspect money was the reason for her murder.

She was buried on September 29 at the family home in Gilgil with the family calling for justice.

ALSO READ: Possible reasons for murder of Monicah Kimani

More than 15 people were questioned in the probe. They include Bryan Kassaine who is the neighbour to Maribe and Irungu.

Kassaine had been arrested after it was established Irungu used his gun to try to commit suicide in their house at Royal Park estate, Langata after the murder of Monica.

Kassaine is now a state witness in the matter.