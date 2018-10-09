Youth killed, head severed renewed Njoro clashes

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 8th 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

Jeremiah Kipng'eno's father, James Chepchilat and his wife, Sabina, at their home on Sunday. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

The beheading of a man on Saturday has heightened tension in Njoro sub-county.

Jeremiah Kipng’eno, 22, had gone to collect potatoes on their farm allocated under the shamba system at the foot of Mau Forest, when a group of armed men attacked him.

“We harvested potatoes but didn’t carry everything home. In the evening, he was escorted by his friends to the forest but he never made it back home,” said his father, James Chepchilat.

Kipng’eno’s four friends escaped after a group of more than 10 men, armed with bows and arrows, attacked them.

He was shot in the back and fell as the rest took off. His attackers then slashed his body several times and made away with his head.

“When his friends came home they reported the attack and residents rushed to the scene. We found his body seriously severed with a sharp object. We couldn’t find his head,” said Mr Chepchilat.

Police collected the body from the scene on Sunday morning and took it to Egerton University mortuary amid protests from residents of Tebeswet village, in Mauche ward, who demanded that the head be sought first.

Mauche MCA Phillip Rotich said the assailants had no reason to attack the harmless youth.

Mr Rotich called on the Government to deploy more security officers and resolve the Mau Forest eviction issue.

“We are saddened by the inhuman attack on the young man. Peace was being established but all these efforts are in vain. The attack was not justified,” said Samuel Bunei, 71.

The elders vowed that there would be no burial until the missing head is surrendered.

Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha held meetings with the residents as police combed the forest for the assailants.

Meanwhile, the missing head of another man who was killed in a similar manner in Olpsoimoru has been found.

The head of Robert Chepkwony, 33, which had started decomposing, was found near River Olengape in Narok North on Saturday.