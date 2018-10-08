Government affirms Moi Day celebration following lengthy debate

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 14:12, Updated October 8th 2018 at 14:45 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at a past function: He has upheld Moi Day as a public holiday. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has declared October 10, Wednesday, a public holiday.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Mating’i said, “In Judicial Review No. 292 of 2017, the court affirmed that October 10 remains a public holiday to be observed as such. Going by this decision therefore 10th of October shall be a public holiday.”

But despite clearing the air and affirming the validity of Moi Day celebration which is threatened with extinction; Matiang’i, however; pointed that the country would lose nothing by relinquishing it.

He says that as an emerging economy, Kenyans need to “optimally use” their time. “…This might have advised the reduction of public holidays through amendments,” the statement said.

A court ruling in November last year directed that October 10 be set aside as a public holiday. However, it is unclear how Moi Day will be celebrated as it is not recognised in the Constitution as a national day.

In his ruling on November 8, 2017, Justice George Odunga ruled that the scrapping of Moi Day was done illegally. The day is meant to celebrate former President Daniel Moi.

In the case, the court was told striking off Moi Day denies Kenyans a right to have a day off. Unless Parliament changes the law to scrap it or the minister for Interior substitutes it with another fete, Kenyans will still observe the day.

Kenya has 12 public holidays, five of them based on religion. One holiday, Labour Day, is set aside to celebrate workers in different sectors.

