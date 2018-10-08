Bloodied clothes of missing boy found in game sanctuary

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 12:27, Updated October 8th 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3

A family in Naivasha want security guards of a sanctuary questioned over the disappearance of their son.

This came after bloodied clothes and other personal effects of 15-year-old Peter Ngige were found in the vast Oserian Wildlife Sanctuary located near Kongoni trading centre.

The boy, who went missing on September 29, was last seen in cthe ompany of his brother as they walked from their farm in Gondi to their home in Maella.

According to his father Silas Mbugua, Ngige left the farm at around 2pm but never got home.

Mr Mbugua said at around 5pm, the family received a text message from the teenager saying he had been arrested by the sanctuary guards and that his life was in danger.

“The message left us in a panic, especially because his phone was later switched off,” he said.

Mbugua added that on Wednesday last week, Maella residents invaded the private sanctuary where they found some of the teenagers’ clothes together with a machete, hoe and water bottle.

“The scary thing is that these items had blood on them, meaning he was either attacked by the guards or an animal. We have reported the matter at Kongoni Police Station.”

Naivasha Sub-County Commissioner John Opondo confirmed the incident, adding that a search for the boy was on.

Mr Opondo said police were questioning three guards from the sanctuary over the boy’s disappearance.

“So far some personal effects belonging to the missing teenager have been recovered from the sanctuary and we shall go back there for another major search.”

Opondo admitted that the incident had raised many questions but he was optimistic that police would be able to unearth the truth.

“The teenager even sent a text message to the mother, father and brother that he had been arrested and we want the guards in the sanctuary to be questioned over the matter,” he said.

Area residents have threatened to stage a demonstration against the sanctuary management.